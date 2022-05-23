May 23, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: They Want You to Suffer.

That’s the President of the United States calling the $5.00 a gallon gasoline that is crushing Americans an “incredible transition.” And lest anyone think I’m misreading him, he means it exactly as it sounds and says as much by citing that we’ll become “less reliant” on fossil fuels in the end.

In other words, this is all intentional. Biden and his handlers saw an opportunity to destroy the energy market and have done everything in their power to make that a reality. The most recent example came after the administration canceled more oil and gas leases that could have helped relieve price pressures long-term.

* * * * * * * *

We’ve moved past the point of simple political disagreement and into the realm of purposeful sabotage in order to obtain a delusional partisan goal. They aren’t even hiding the ball anymore. These people want you to suffer.