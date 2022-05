THAT’S NICE. BUT WITH WHAT? Russia to bulk up military on western borders amid NATO moves, Ukraine war. “Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday it will beef up its military presence along its western borders by creating 12 new units in its Western Military District by the end of 2022.”

Between the manpower shortages that have plagued the post-Soviet military for decades and equipment losses in Ukraine, all I can say is: Good luck with that.