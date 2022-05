I’M SENSING A THEME HERE:

● WSJ Editors Eviscerate Hillary, Lapdog Media in Blistering Op-Ed About Russia Collusion Lies.

—Mike Miller, RedState, today.

● We Know for Sure: The Media, the Democrats, and Joe Biden LIED About EVERYTHING Concerning Hunter.

—Warner Todd Huston, The Lid today.

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.

Evergreen: