May 23, 2022

HEINLEIN’S CRAZY YEARS (CONT’D): Top Trans Medical Org Used Castration Fetish Site for Research to Develop Guidance for Doctors. “WPATH, which sets medical standards for transgender medical procedures according to U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, released new draft guidelines Dec. 3, 2021 which include ‘eunuch’ as a gender identity. The organization pulled information from a website called ‘Eunuch Archive,’ which hosts thousands of members who discuss their castration fantasies and, according to WPATH, hosted a popular post providing instructions for self-castration.”