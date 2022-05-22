May 22, 2022

THE 21st CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Pride festival in Gran Canaria — which was attended by 80,000 people — is linked to Spanish monkeypox outbreak as well as two cases in Italy while European total reaches 100.

UPDATE: After 100 Monkeypox Cases Reported in Europe, WHO Calls Emergency Meeting. “Monkeypox causes a wide array of symptoms (headaches, muscle aches, fever), but is most noted for skin lesions that are usually seen after 1 7-14 day incubation period. Normally, there are few cases detected outside of Africa. That was, until 2022.”