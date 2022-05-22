May 22, 2022

BERLIN AIRLIFT IN REVERSE: U.S. Flying Baby Formula From Germany. “There’s some irony in the news today about U.S. military planes flying baby formula from Germany to Indiana. Only this time, the threat isn’t from a foreign power. The threat is from the criminal incompetence of the Biden administration, which ignored the baby formula crisis for months until the media began to report on it.”

UPDATE: As Hot Air’s Allahpundit noted last week, “America doesn’t need a mind-reader as president. It needs a Wall Street Journal reader. Per Jim Geraghty, the Journal had a story about the formula shortage back on … January 12.” And if the Journal is too right-leaning for Brandon’s White House, their cheerleaders at CNN were running articles on baby formula shortages as early as November 16th of last year: Baby formula is getting harder to find.