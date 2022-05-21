May 21, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Learn to Code.

The New Hotness? Learn What’s a Joke! This story about the NLRB going after the Federalist over a tweet is outrageous.

It was a joke on Twitter, an obvious one, but a left-wing activist decided it was a violation of the law and made it into a federal case which took nearly three years for the courts to set straight.

The whole thing started in 2019 when employees at Vox staged a walkout:

More than 300 Vox Media employees staged a walkout on Thursday as staffers and management failed to come to an agreement for a union contract after more than a year of negotiations.

The walkouts affected Vox Media’s group of popular websites – such as Vox, SBNation, The Verge, Eater, Recode, Curbed, and others – and some were not publishing new content on Thursday.

“Our unit members are taking their sites dark today to show management how important these issues are to us,” tweeted the account for the Vox Media Union.

Ben Domenech, publisher of the Federalist, found it amusing that a left-leaning, pro-union website was being shut down over union troubles and he posted a joke about it on Twitter: