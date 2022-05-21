«
May 21, 2022

PRISONER OF WOKEZKABAN: Hurrah for new HBO boss uncanceling J.K. Rowling.

Along with the moves by Ron DeSantis, who refused to be bullied by Woke Disney; Elon Musk, who has vowed to unshackle speech on Twitter (if he ever actually buys it); and Netflix, which last week informed its squeaky-toy coterie of aggrieved activists that Dave Chappelle is more important than they are and “Netflix may not be the best place for you,” the rise of [Warner CEO David] Zaslav suggests that the Great Unwokening may already have begun.

The way things are going, it may soon be safe to state true things again.

Much more like this, please.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:14 pm
