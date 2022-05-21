May 21, 2022

PRISONER OF WOKEZKABAN: Hurrah for new HBO boss uncanceling J.K. Rowling.

Along with the moves by Ron DeSantis, who refused to be bullied by Woke Disney; Elon Musk, who has vowed to unshackle speech on Twitter (if he ever actually buys it); and Netflix, which last week informed its squeaky-toy coterie of aggrieved activists that Dave Chappelle is more important than they are and “Netflix may not be the best place for you,” the rise of [Warner CEO David] Zaslav suggests that the Great Unwokening may already have begun.

The way things are going, it may soon be safe to state true things again.