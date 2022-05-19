May 19, 2022

WHERE’S HUNTER, FAT? Joe Biden’s Claim That Hunter ‘Has Not Made Money’ From China Debunked by NBC. “Specifically, as NBC News’ review confirmed, ‘Biden made $5.8 million, more than half his total earnings from 2013 to 2018, from two deals with Chinese business interests.’ More than $5 million, for the record, is a far cry from President Biden’s 2020 debate claim that Hunter ‘has not made money’ from China. That kind of blanket denial rarely ends well, especially when the person issuing it is Joe Biden — a man who has tried to shake hands with thin air.”