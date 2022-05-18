May 18, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Djokovic Strikes a Blow for Medical Freedom in Rome.

Novak Djokovic is a true hero of our times and a remarkably courageous person on and off the tennis court. In his way, he’s as brave as the magnificent array of doctors whose works are frequently highlighted here at The Epoch Times (Drs. Robert Malone, Peter McCullough, Scott Atlas, Jay Bhattacharya, and Vladimir Zelenko, to name just a few).

He’s also a rather impressive linguist and may speak more languages than Melania Trump.

Constantly offered the opportunity to just take some shots and return to the game to cement his position as the greatest of all time at his sport, not to mention add to his personal fortune (that was already sufficient), Djokovic declined—to the disapproval of the “good people” of the world who marched to the tune of Lord Fauci.

But the worst of it was his treatment by the sports press. Other than a few exceptions (Clay Travis and others), they are among the worst reactionary conformists extant. (I use the term reactionary to refer to today’s liberals and progressives because that’s what they are.) They virtually all ganged up on Djokovic as if they too understood “the science.”

Ironically, many of these people were those who in their past lives considered themselves nonconformists, rebels of some sort. They had devolved into the most obedient.

ESPN was the worst in this regard: slavish followers of the party line. (And speaking of the party line, it’s no accident they are owned by Disney, the most woke and conventional corporation—woke and conventional are pretty much the same thing at this point.)