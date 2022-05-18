May 18, 2022
BRAVE SIR CHARLES RAN AWAY: Tucker Carlson: ‘Coward’ Chuck Schumer Refuses to Defend His Letter Blasting Fox News ‘Conspiracy Theories.’
Certainly, Fox News is among the leading critics of the Biden administration’s failure and refusal to slow the record pace of illegal immigration. And Tucker Carlson has dealt with that failure on numerous occasions.
Carlson told his audience Tuesday night that he invited Schumer to come on his show to discuss Schumer’s complaint that Fox News is responsible for the rhetoric that inspires mass murder.
“We wanted to hear more from Chuck Schumer about this. We invited him on the show tonight, as we always do, but because he is a coward, this is the only media appearance probably in history he’s turned down,” Carlson said.
Hours before Carlson’s show aired, Schumer tweeted: “[email protected] invited me on his show tonight to debate the letter I sent to @FoxNews. I’m declining. Tucker Carlson needs to stop promoting the racist, dangerous ‘Replacement Theory’.”
Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night noted that Americans are suddenly hearing a lot about the “great replacement theory” — which actually figures in Democrat politics, he noted, as Democrats seek to cement their political power by flooding the country with illegal immigrants who are presumed to be future Democrat voters.
Carlson played video snippets of various Democrats, including Joe Biden in 2015, touting — actually celebrating — a white minority USA.
“So you can play clips of them saying it, and you’re the deranged conspiracy nut!” Carlson said.
Well yes, when the left aims to cancel you: The Left blames Tucker Carlson for Buffalo shooting as a censorship excuse:
After an 18-year-old alleged gunman stormed a Buffalo grocery store and killed 10 people, it took the national media apparatus about two minutes to point the finger at conservative media, specifically Fox News and Tucker Carlson. The alleged shooter left an online manifesto with eerie echos of the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand and the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, spouting off about the “Great Replacement” theory (the antisemitic theory of world-controlling Jews purposely transporting large amounts of immigrants into the United States to change the racial makeup of the country).
But journalists on Twitter and national news outlets took it a step further, pointing the finger squarely at Fox News and Tucker Carlson with the sole purpose of conflating the antisemitic theory peddled online with the very real concerns of an open immigration policy that right now is causing a historic influx of migrants across the southern border, as well as human trafficking and narcotics. These concerns are shared within border communities, which themselves have seen a political demographic shift since the 2020 election, with Hispanics in these family communities turning against traditional Democratic policies.
Journalists know exactly what they are doing in conflating these two ideas, as do Democratic politicians. Putting a target on Fox News and Carlson is simply the latest subtle push at censorship. In recent weeks, corporate media have been caterwauling at the idea of looser content moderation politics on social media, and you can bet that Elon Musk and his pending deal with Twitter will be tied to the Buffalo shooting next.
Earlier: The Left Created the ‘Great Replacement Theory:’ Great Replacement Theory is fueled by woke progressives gloating about America becoming non-white.
Related: Ben Shapiro on The Media’s Big Lie About the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ and Conservatism.