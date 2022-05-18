May 18, 2022

BRAVE SIR CHARLES RAN AWAY: Tucker Carlson: ‘Coward’ Chuck Schumer Refuses to Defend His Letter Blasting Fox News ‘Conspiracy Theories.’

Certainly, Fox News is among the leading critics of the Biden administration’s failure and refusal to slow the record pace of illegal immigration. And Tucker Carlson has dealt with that failure on numerous occasions.

Carlson told his audience Tuesday night that he invited Schumer to come on his show to discuss Schumer’s complaint that Fox News is responsible for the rhetoric that inspires mass murder.

“We wanted to hear more from Chuck Schumer about this. We invited him on the show tonight, as we always do, but because he is a coward, this is the only media appearance probably in history he’s turned down,” Carlson said.

Hours before Carlson’s show aired, Schumer tweeted: “[email protected] invited me on his show tonight to debate the letter I sent to @FoxNews. I’m declining. Tucker Carlson needs to stop promoting the racist, dangerous ‘Replacement Theory’.”

Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night noted that Americans are suddenly hearing a lot about the “great replacement theory” — which actually figures in Democrat politics, he noted, as Democrats seek to cement their political power by flooding the country with illegal immigrants who are presumed to be future Democrat voters.

Carlson played video snippets of various Democrats, including Joe Biden in 2015, touting — actually celebrating — a white minority USA.

“So you can play clips of them saying it, and you’re the deranged conspiracy nut!” Carlson said.