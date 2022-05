IT’S SO CRAZY, IT JUST MIGHT WORK: Mike Lee Introduces Bill That Could Solve the Baby Formula Shortage. “The FORMULA Act would suspend, for six months, the current tariffs on safe, imported baby formula from countries including Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. It would also temporarily remove the regulations that outright prohibit the importation of baby formula from many countries.”