May 18, 2022

TEXAS KID LIVING HIS BEST LIFE POSSIBLE: Texas toddler orders 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers with mom’s phone.

Parents be warned: If your toddler gets ahold of your phone, he or she could be entertaining themselves with pictures or music, but they could also be arranging a fast food banquet.

A Texas two-year-old was doing the latter, local CBS8 reported, when he ordered 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers to be delivered via DoorDash.

“My son was playing with my phone. I thought he was taking pictures, but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone,” the boy’s mother, Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, told the local CBS affiliate.