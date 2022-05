IT’S A REAL MYSTERY: Say, where have all the public-school students gone? “Over one million students have evaporated from public school rolls over the last two years, the New York Times reported late yesterday. ‘No overriding explanation has emerged yet for the widespread drop-off,’ writes reporter Shawn Hubler.”

Plus: “To be fair to Hubler, she offers at least two obvious explanations, but seems more concerned about the impact on public schools from them rather than the students.”