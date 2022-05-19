May 19, 2022

UNDERSTANDING DISPARATE IMPACT THEORY: It’s important for all of us to understand what a giant morass the Supreme Court pulled us into when it decided (quite wrongly) in Griggs v. Duke Power Co. (1971) that Title VII outlawed disparate impact. Since then, the concept of liability for “disparate impact” has spread to other areas of the law (and to our way of thinking about race and sex issues). Paul Taylor has done seven-part series on the subject on Substack:

It’s definitely worth taking a look.