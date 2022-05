JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. SHAREHOLDERS ARE SICK AND TIRED OF THEIR WOKE COMPANY’S ILLEGAL ACTIONS: Yesterday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. shareholders, through their legal counsel, the American Civil Rights Project, demanded that the company publicly retract a host of illegal, discriminatory policies that the company had been bragging about. Shareholders are getting wise to this stuff (in part due to the work of the American Civil Rights Project … of which I am chairman).