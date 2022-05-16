May 16, 2022

TIME TO WRITE OFF ANOTHER STAR TREK REBOOT: ‘Star Trek’ Explores the ‘Strange New Worlds’ of Woke Activism.

Examining current issues through the lens of a science fiction universe is standard-issue sci-fi. Star Trek’s gift was its ability to address hot-button issues like racism in a nonthreatening, entertaining way. In “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield” from the original show, two aliens — one black on the left side, the other black on the right — demonstrate how pointless their hate against each other is.

But Strange New Worlds insists on hitting its audience upside the head with a two-by-four.

So, for example, almost everyone supports “voting rights” but that isn’t the same as supporting Stacey Abrams. Almost everyone condemns the Capitol riot and political violence, but that’s not the same and placing unique blame on one single event from one side of the spectrum.

Ultimately, the problem here is that this kind of political signaling is alienating for those fans who are not part of the Democrat Party political tribe. As a fan myself, it hasn’t made me turn off the shows, but it’s jarring and also breaks the narrative spell of fantasy and science fiction which is why people tune-in in the first place.

There is no escape. The radicals and their allies in major media have a stranglehold on entertainment programming. As long as the radicals can claim to be “triggered” by traditional values and reject any hint of opposition to their agenda as “hate”, America will be a monochromatic parody of the “original America.”