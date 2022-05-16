May 16, 2022

ESPN HOST MINA KIMES ENDORSES FAR-LEFT KAREN BASS FOR LA MAYOR:

Kimes is using her social platform that ESPN built to promote a far-Left candidate, even spreading Bass’ political messaging.

We have reached out to ESPN for comment. But because Kimes calls anyone who questions her a sexist bigot, don’t expect ESPN to respond.

This is what Sage Steele is referring to in her lawsuit, alleging ESPN selectively enforces its ban on discussing politics.

Suffice to say, ESPN would not allow Steele or Matt Barrie to post a photo with a Republican candidate. Can you imagine if Steele endorsed, say, JD Vance for the Senate while attacking his opponent on her social media page? Indeed, ESPN would take more opportunities away from Steele.

So next time Kimes posts on Twitter that she’s a victim in the world of sports, know that she’s one of the most privileged people in media. On top of making her the only non-former football player to hold the “NFL analyst “title, the network consistently permits her to inject her political views into her ESPN brand.

It’s called privilege.