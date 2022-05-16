May 16, 2022

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Dang: Disney’s favorability rating has cratered from 77% to 33% since last year.

UPDATE: Further thoughts from Ace of Spades: “The article points out that when a movie keeps failing to hit the day-by-day projections it should hit, based on the numbers it did the day before, that means that bad word-of-mouth is crippling it. Each day’s numbers are worse than you’d predict they would be, because each day’s numbers are poisoned by bad word-of-mouth getting out. The article also notes that Disney isn’t releasing the viewership figures for the finale of Moon Knight, ‘which means it was bad.’ I haven’t seen Dr. Strange but here’s my review based on the reviews I’ve seen: It’s okay. But given how bad Marvel Phase 4 has been, Dr. Strange really needed to be genuinely good to reverse things, and it’s not. We’re a long, long way from the excitement of the first Avengers. Or even the excitement of Avengers: Age of Ultron. We’re into the ‘Well, I guess I have to see this piece of shit’ phase now.”

So much Disney product, including their uber-woke reboot of the Star Wars franchise, has felt that way in recent years.