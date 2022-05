DON’T BOTHER THEM WITH FACTS, THEY’VE MADE UP THEIR MINDS: MSNBC Claims Homeschooling Is Driven By ‘Insidious Racism,’ But the Facts Show Otherwise. “According to the Census Bureau, the number of black homeschoolers increased fivefold between spring and fall of 2020, from 3.3 percent to 16.1 percent. Black children were overrepresented in the homeschooling population compared to the overall K-12 public school population.”