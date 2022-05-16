May 16, 2022

MICHAEL WALSH: Why Are We In Ukraine?

From LBJ’s Vietnam to Bush pere et fils’ unfathomable obsession with Iraq and Afghanistan, to the Establishment’s newfound fealty to the Ukraine and its roundheeled banks and politicians, and their proxy war with Russia, Americans of my generation have hardly known a moment’s peace. And for what? No bono here: the nation’s economy is shot, its infrastructure’s a joke, its military can’t fight, its police are hamstrung in the face of decriminalized crime, its institutions are all under assault by the demon spawn of the Frankfurt School, and its domestic tranquility has been torn asunder.