May 16, 2022

SCHOOL DISCIPLINE: The Chicago Tribune is concerned that African American students are disciplined at higher rates than other students. But in making racial comparisons of this kind, you have to compare misbehavior rates, not population sizes. If African Americans students misbehave in school at higher rates than other students (and self-reported data indicates that they do), higher rates of discipline are to be expected. We need to be careful that we don’t make classrooms chaotic by holding back on discipline. That’s not doing students a favor.