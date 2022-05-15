May 15, 2022

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Midler, Colbert, Kimmel and More: The ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ Celebrities.

“TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand,” [Bette Midler] Tweeted, ignoring the countless women who struggle to breastfeed for often heartbreaking reasons. Surely a 70-something woman has met a few moms in her life who shared their motherhood struggles.

The Biden administration claims it’s been working on the problem for some time, apparently with little or no net results. Tell that to the mothers scrambling to find formula for their infants.

That collective suffering doesn’t bother Midler. Why?

It might negatively impact President Joe Biden specifically and Democrats as a whole. So Midler pushed their concerns aside to land some cheap partisan points.

Let them eat cake.

* * * * * * *

And Colbert championed another “cake” closeup earlier this year following more gas price hike headlines.

“Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 per gallon. Okay, that stings, but a clear conscience is worth a buck or two … I’m willing to pay. I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla.”

Mary Antoinette would be proud, assuming you believe the historical myth.