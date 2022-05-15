May 15, 2022
JAMES BOND DIRECTOR CARA FUKUNAGA ‘ASKED TWO TWIN SISTERS FOR A HOT TUB THREESOME AT THEIR PENNSYLVANIA HOME’ AS HE IS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND GROOMING BY THREE ACTRESSES:
Fukunaga has been accused of sexual harassment and ‘grooming’ by three young actresses.
The 44-year-old, who directed Daniel Craig‘s final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, allegedly left one woman so traumatised that she was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The allegations come after Mr Fukunaga posted a story on his Instagram page declaring his support for women’s rights in light of a leaked document revealing that the US Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v Wade, a ruling which legalised abortion in America.
He wrote: ‘The Supreme Court is about to push us one step closer to war with ourselves… by legitimizing a war against women’s rights.’*
One of his accusers is actress and professional skateboarder Rachelle Vinberg, 23, who says she met Mr Fukunaga when he directed her in a commercial the day after she turned 18 and became of legal age. The pair began a consensual sexual relationship which ended when she was 21.
Ms Vinberg accused him of grooming and abusing her, writing on Instagram: ‘So he posted this today. And it p****s me off cause he literally doesn’t care about women. He only traumatizes them. I spent years being scared of him. Man’s a groomer and has been doing this for years. Beware women.’
She claimed Mr Fukunaga told her their relationship, which was ‘completely fully intimate’, had to be kept secret and that he introduced her as his cousin, niece or sister when they were in public.
Ms Vinberg, who posted pictures of herself with the director, said: ‘I tried to reach out to him in the past about how he made me feel and he’s never taken accountability, he’s basically brushed me off.’
She said the experience left her so traumatised she remains in therapy and has been diagnosed with PTSD. Two other women, twins Hannah and Cailin Loesch, met him on the set of Netflix’s 2018 drama Maniac when they were 20, and say they had a three-year ‘hot-and-cold relationship’ with him.
* Flashback to John Nolte last year: ‘No Time to Die’ Director Smears Sean Connery’s Bond as Rapist.
Cary Fukunaga, director of the upcoming 007 feature No Time to Die, is running around smearing Sean Connery’s James Bond as a rapist.
“Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where, like, basically Sean Connery’s character rapes a woman?” Fukunaga rhetorically asked the far-left Hollywood Reporter during an interview. “She’s like ‘No, no, no,’ and he’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’ That wouldn’t fly today.”
Well, of course, it wouldn’t fly today, you goddamn simpleton. But the only reason it wouldn’t fly today is because we now live in a world where everything is rape. Look at a woman wrong; it’s rape. Some woman later regrets her life choices; it’s rape. Micro-aggressions are rape. Everything is rape except when Joe Biden is credibly accused of rape.
* * * * * * * *
You know, it’s not even the sexless prudishness that bothers me as much as it’s fascist assholes like Fukanaga deliberately looking to terrify artists to behave within his fascist boundaries. And that he does so by smearing art is especially galling. And that’s what Thunderball is, it’s art, and in this briefest of brief subplots, it is art with a legitimate, complicated, and fascinating message.
And I say that as someone who doesn’t even agree with the message. Sexual liberation has only unfurled the horrors of abortion, STDs, and unwed mothers. Oh, and I also don’t believe people should have sex at work.
But because I’m not a goddamn simpleton like Fukanaga, I can also see beyond the text to the subtext. I can see that the overall message here is not just about jumping in bed with a relative stranger. It is also about questioning authority and not allowing others to control your behavior.
That’s a very good message, even if you disagree with the vehicle delivering it.
These people are not only uptight squares; they’re full-fledged morons.
Or perhaps, they’re employing a bit of misdirection in the hopes you won’t investigate their alleged role in industry that’s been called “a sex-grooming gang.”