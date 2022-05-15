May 15, 2022

JAMES BOND DIRECTOR CARA FUKUNAGA ‘ASKED TWO TWIN SISTERS FOR A HOT TUB THREESOME AT THEIR PENNSYLVANIA HOME’ AS HE IS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND GROOMING BY THREE ACTRESSES:

Fukunaga has been accused of sexual harassment and ‘grooming’ by three young actresses.

The 44-year-old, who directed Daniel Craig‘s final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, allegedly left one woman so traumatised that she was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The allegations come after Mr Fukunaga posted a story on his Instagram page declaring his support for women’s rights in light of a leaked document revealing that the US Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v Wade, a ruling which legalised abortion in America.

He wrote: ‘The Supreme Court is about to push us one step closer to war with ourselves… by legitimizing a war against women’s rights.’*

One of his accusers is actress and professional skateboarder Rachelle Vinberg, 23, who says she met Mr Fukunaga when he directed her in a commercial the day after she turned 18 and became of legal age. The pair began a consensual sexual relationship which ended when she was 21.

Ms Vinberg accused him of grooming and abusing her, writing on Instagram: ‘So he posted this today. And it p****s me off cause he literally doesn’t care about women. He only traumatizes them. I spent years being scared of him. Man’s a groomer and has been doing this for years. Beware women.’

She claimed Mr Fukunaga told her their relationship, which was ‘completely fully intimate’, had to be kept secret and that he introduced her as his cousin, niece or sister when they were in public.

Ms Vinberg, who posted pictures of herself with the director, said: ‘I tried to reach out to him in the past about how he made me feel and he’s never taken accountability, he’s basically brushed me off.’

She said the experience left her so traumatised she remains in therapy and has been diagnosed with PTSD. Two other women, twins Hannah and Cailin Loesch, met him on the set of Netflix’s 2018 drama Maniac when they were 20, and say they had a three-year ‘hot-and-cold relationship’ with him.