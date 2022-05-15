May 15, 2022

BILL MAHER SLAMS BIDEN’S ‘DISINFORMATION GOVERNANCE BOARD:’ “Maher pointed out the inevitable way such an expansion of power will eventually be used against liberals and progressives. ‘Who do you think is going to be the Truth Czar in 2025?’ he asked, implying that it may very well be a Republican appointee if the GOP wins the White House.”

As Glenn wrote last year when Democrats stripped Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, “Just as when Harry Reid got rid of the filibuster, they think the worm will never turn.”