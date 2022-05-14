May 14, 2022

IT’S QUIET HERE: Time to liven things up. I have noticed around Tennessee where we live, there are even more MGTOW (men going their own way). Today I saw a man driving his truck with “Going John Galt” around the license plate, another guy running his own house washing business and many other guys becoming entrepreneurs because of the crazy housing market. All these men are leaving the world of bosses and discrimination. People wonder where all the workers are because there are few at the restaurants and stores but the gig economy or self-employed businesses are everywhere–the gig economy makes up around 36% of the workforce now. At least when you are self-employed, you can trust your employer not to screw with you and treat you poorly for being male. Anyone else notice an uptick in men working for themselves?