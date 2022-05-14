May 14, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Biden Lies About the Vaccine He Took on Live TV.

“I think the [Trump] administration deserves some credit, getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed.”

Biden told the truth for once, so of course now he has to take it back.

Now, if this dishonest White House had said the vaccine wasn’t widely available, that would be arguable. I didn’t get mine until April 2021. But saying there was no vaccine available at all is a damn lie and they know it.

It’s such a huge lie that even their own stenographers are balking at it: