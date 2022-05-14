May 14, 2022

THANKS, BIDEN: Gavin Newsom is Exploiting Your Federal Tax Dollars to Fund More Abortions in California. “California, for its part, got a whopping $42.3 billion bailout from Biden’s corrupt legislation. The Democrats funneled them this money even though California was already running a budget surplus, not in some dire revenue crisis. Now, Newsom and co. are flush in cash at our expense. And, of course, they’re using that surplus to fund abortions, which means that federal taxpayers are also, directly or indirectly, subsidizing California abortions. Thanks, Biden.”