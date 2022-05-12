May 12, 2022

MARGARET SANGER SMILES: Dem Rep. Katie Porter: Inflation makes legal abortion that much more necessary.

I’ll leave you with this clip, which went viral yesterday. An absolute prerequisite for Porter’s message not backfiring on the party is Americans believing that inflation just sort of … happened, like an earthquake, not that it was the foreseeable result of the governing party’s insistence on fantastically extravagant spending in the midst of a supply-chain crisis. I don’t believe that prerequisite will be met: Last week’s CNN poll found 55 percent saying that Biden’s policies have made the economy worse, up from 45 percent in December. This Univision anchor is obviously among those 55 percent. Man, is he ever.