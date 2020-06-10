May 12, 2022

HOW IT STARTED: Defund the police: What it means for Denver and who supports it.

—The Denver Post, June 10th, 2020.

How it’s going: ‘It’s Not Worth It’: HVAC Company Says It Will No Longer Service Customers in Downtown Denver.

A Wheat Ridge-based heating and air conditioning company says it will no longer service businesses in or around downtown Denver due to crime, drug use and danger to its field crews.

“It’s not really worth it to put up with it,” said Tony Cirbo, operations manager for AC Mechanical and Engineering. He said the company works up and down the Front Range with about 100 industrial and commercial clients.

But Cirbo said, after hearing from field crews who were “very nervous” working in parts of downtown, the company made the decision to turn down work requests from downtown Denver. Cirbo said the business decision was also due in part to the fact that the company only had two clients in downtown Denver.

But he said his crews complained about coming across needles, drug paraphernalia, feces and were concerned about theft.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cirbo said.