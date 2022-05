May 12, 2022

WE WERE SOMEWHERE AROUND WILMINGTON ON THE EDGE OF THE GOLF COURSE WHEN THE DRUGS BEGAN TO TAKE HOLD: Yes, Safe Smoking Kits Include Free Crack Pipes. We Know Because We Got Them. Washington Free Beacon Investigates: Five cities, five free crack pipes.

Flashbacks from America’s Newspaper of Record:

● Biden Admin Issues New Masks With Holes In Them So You Can Smoke Your Free Government Crack Pipe.

● Biden Announces New Program To Give White Suburban Women Free Wine Glasses.

● Hunter Biden Arrives At White House In Fake Mustache And Glasses To Receive Free Crack Pipe.