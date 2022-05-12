May 12, 2022

OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH BIRTHING PERSONS: Democrats Have Jumped Back on the ‘Men Can Get Pregnant’ Fantasy Train.

Well, that was quick.

In the past week and a half, the radical left went from saying “men can get pregnant” to vowing to protect “a woman’s right to choose.” In an instant, radical leftist gender theory was tossed aside as quickly as the news broke that the Supreme Court appears to be on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade.

But it didn’t last long. It turns out that the radical left is still very much beholden to the LGBT lobby, they just … kind of sort of forgot for a while. But the fantasy train is back on track, because the latest version of the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which was defeated in a bipartisan vote on Wednesday, removed all references to women “in deference to the demands of the LGBTQ community.”