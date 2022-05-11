May 11, 2022

NEIGHBORHOOD KAREN HAS OUTBURST: Maskless Broadway Star Yells At Audience Members For Not Wearing A Mask. “Broadway star Patti LuPone went on a profanity-laden rant the other day when a member of the audience at a Broadway event was spotted with their mask not properly affixed to their face…And the audience applauds for this deranged bat. First off, as we all know now, this girl having her nose uncovered is not endangering anyone. The masks don’t work, unless everyone is wearing a N95 or something, which is obviously not the case. Also, and maybe this should be obvious (but in LaLa Land it isn’t)… LuPone IS NOT WEARING A MASK!”

More here: Broadway Star Patti Lupone Unleashes F-bomb Rant On Maskless Patron.

LuPone wasn’t done just yet. She had more tirades where that came from. “Who do you think you are? That you do not respect the people that are sitting around you!”

The maskless woman fired back, “I pay your salary!” Oh boy, Patti wasn’t having that. “Bulls–t! Chris Harper pays my salary!” the mask police officer responded, noting the producer of the musical. As you would expect, Patti is quite the foul-mouthed mask police officer who hates Trump, appears on The View and seems to like where Biden and his team have America headed.

Naturally, left-leaning People magazine defends LuPone’s outburst, and describes it as simply coming with the territory: “This isn’t the first time LuPone has clapped back at an audience member.”

The magazine is support for the star is certainly “unexpected.” As John Nolte of Breitbart.com wrote in 2015, when the Onion’s otherwise often enjoyable AV Club Website attacked a Michigan restaurateur for symbolically “banning” Hollywood’s Michael Moore and Seth Rogan when the two smeared the late Chris Kyle after Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper proved to be a surprise box office smash:

And how does the AV Club respond to this symbolic but righteous protest? By using no fewer than 7 paragraphs to relentlessly mock the Little Guy and his business. [Restaurant owner Tommy] Brann has come up with the equally deadly revenge of denying him “decent, better than average, but nothing to rave about” fare delivered through “terrible service” amid “dated and kinda dirty” decor, of the sort that Americans must consume daily to live. Rogen and Moore are hereby condemned to slowly starve to death in the Brann’s parking lot, yearning fruitlessly for Brann’s Classic Onion Straw Loaf, the lights of the sign that illuminates their fatal mistake growing dim in their eyes. Is anyone else old enough to remember when speaking truth to and defying power was the in-thing? When the American Left reveals who they are really for and against, it is chilling. Know your place and shut your mouth, little man.

In his 2014 history of the American left, The Revolt Against the Masses, Fred Siegel wrote, “The best short credo of liberalism came from the pen of the once canonical left-wing literary historian Vernon Parrington in the late 1920s.‘Rid society of the dictatorship of the middle class.’”

The Anointed, such as Biden-supporting LuPone, understand that it’s for their own good, of course.