May 11, 2022

JOHN NOLTE: Washington Post Op-Ed Demands Name Change at George Washington University.

The Washington Post — a newspaper named Washington — published an editorial calling for a name change at George Washington University.

You can’t make this shit up.

The op-ed, written by a senior currently attending George Washington University, is 800 or so words of the usual-usual, shockingly ignorant moral preening we’ve come to expect from the Woke McCarthyites. So let me sum it up: This university is racist, and George Washington was racist, and while I didn’t find this offensive enough to pass up attending school here, harrumph, harrumph, harrumph, half-truth, half-truth, half-truth, I’m so virtuous, I’m so virtuous, I’m so virtuous…

This crybaby loon also wants Winston Churchill blacklisted from the campus:

The controversial Winston Churchill Library must go. The university’s contentious colonial moniker must go. Even the university’s name, mascot and motto — “Hail Thee George Washington”— must be replaced. The hypocrisy of GW in not addressing these issues is an example of how Black voices and Black grievances go ignored and highlights the importance of strong Black leadership.