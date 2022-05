ZE’S GOTTA HAVE IT! Democrats’ National Abortion Bill Replaces Word ‘Woman’ With ‘Person.’

Democrats’ latest abortion bill does not include the words “woman,” “women,” or “female.” Instead, the bill uses the word “person” to refer to those who bear and give birth to children.

Unlike during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearings in March, there seemed to be a surfeit of biologists last week. Why have they all suddenly gone into hiding once again?