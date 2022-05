“DON’T WEIGH ME” CARDS: Is it just me or are these cards unusually silly? I can understand people being sensitive about their weight, but it’s important to alert both doctor and patient of any unexplained weight fluctuations. (Even if some patients don’t want to be weighed in their doctor’s office, do they really need a card to announce it? Why not just say so?) Evidently, these cards are becoming popular enough for major clinics to … uh … “weigh in” against them.