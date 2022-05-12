May 12, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Content Warnings for ‘Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Content’ in Children’s Shows? Yes Please. “It’s hard to believe that, as a parent, I have to be concerned about the content available on Disney’s platform, but sadly that’s where we are.”

Cameron Arcand: Look No Further Than Nashville’s ‘Suicide Squad’ to See How Bad the Border Crisis Is. “Recent news from the Justice Department should help people understand that the message sent by a seemingly open border has emboldened wannabe drug smugglers throughout the United States.”

Yours Truly: The iPod Is Gone but Not Forgotten, Still in My Car’s Center Console. “Just don’t ask what I sing along to in the car, alone and with the windows rolled up tight.”