May 11, 2022

WELL, THIS IS THE 21st CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Move Over, Iron Man — Real Jet-Suited Heroes May Soon Respond to Our Emergencies.

Compliments of inventor Richard Browning, the 3-D printed Gravity Industries Jet Suit consists of two small turbines fastened to each arm as well as a larger one on the user’s back. In a test run captured on video, the developer climbed more than 2,000 feet over a 1.2-mile distance in around three minutes and forty seconds.

Witness the miracle:

From the above video’s information section:

The Gravity #JetSuit uses over 1000bhp of Jet Engine power combined with natural human balance to deliver the most intense and enthralling spectacle, often likened to the real-life Iron Man. …

The Gravity Team, based in the UK, have delivered over 100 flight & Speaking events across 30 countries including 5 TED talks.

“The team and I are delivering on the vision to build Gravity into a world class aeronautical engineering business, challenge perceived boundaries in human aviation, and inspire a generation to dare ask ‘what if…”

As relayed by the Post, Richard touted the technology’s benefits:

“If you think about the cost of a paramedic helicopter and all the crew involved and the maintenance and everything, actually this is a fraction of that.”