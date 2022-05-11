May 11, 2022

A SIGN THERE WILL BE MASSIVE RESISTANCE IF THE SUPREME COURT INVALIDATES RACIAL PREFERENCES IN HIGHER EDUCATION THIS FALL: Utah Was Warned Racial Rationing of COVID Drugs Was Illegal. It Did It Anyway. Though to my mind, using race to ration medical, with only the barest of pseudo-scientific justification, is a much graver sin.

Relatedly, my forthcoming book on US racial classifications, Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classifications in American, is available for preorder on Kindle from Amazon for only 10 bucks. Here’s Glenn’s blurb: “We mock the racial-classifications schemes of the Jim Crow south, of Nazi Germany, and of Apartheid South Africa. But as David Bernstein ably demonstrates, our own racial classification system is just as risible, and no more scientific.”

.