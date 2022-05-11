May 11, 2022
HE’S PRIVATIZING WORLD PEACE: China ‘Deeply Alarmed’ By SpaceX’s Starlink Capabilities That Is Helping US Military Achieve Total Space Dominance.
The article notes the SpaceX Starlink’s role during the Russia-Ukraine war, where Elon Musk provided Starlink terminals to restore communications in those parts of the country where internet or phone connection had stopped following the shelling by Russian troops.
”Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of the invasion,” claimed SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
However, there have also been reports of Starlink aiding the Ukrainian armed forces in precision strikes against Russian tanks and positions, which has not been unnoticed by Chinese military observers.
Plus there’s this from a commenter to yesterday’s Insanity Wrap when I first mentioned this story:
I think you are missing the big deal with Starlink, Steve. 12k satellites up now, moving to 42k? Musk could use Starlink Sats as anti-sat weapons and probably take out every other satellite in LEO, without significantly degrading Starlink’s capacity. China and Russia together have less than 2100 satellites in orbit.
If I were Xi or Putin I’d be terrified of Musk.
And nobody can even remotely match Musk’s launch capacity to deliver replacements.