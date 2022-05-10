May 10, 2022

THE COLE-DEBOER DUET:

David Cole ( that one ) is rightly frustrated with his fellow right-wingers for throwing what’s sure to be an epic electoral victory over abortion :

And that’s where I get nervous. Real nervous. If a couple of imbecilic statements about abortion can wreck two Senate campaigns (in red states, no less) when abortion was still safeguarded by Roe, imagine the damage once Roe’s gone and abortion criminalization is actually on the table.

If Roe’s overturned in June, getting from there to November with minimal losses will depend on the retard wing of the GOP not making idiotic statements about abortion and rape. Basically, the future of the country will depend on the stupidest people in D.C. not acting stupid.