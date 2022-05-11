«
May 11, 2022

EDUCATION: Causing discomfort remains legal. “What the new Republican-backed bills ban is telling students they should feel discomfort, guilt or shame because of things done by other people of the same race or sex.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:38 am
