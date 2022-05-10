May 10, 2022

THE VIEW OF THE WORLD FROM PINCH AVENUE: The New York Times’ Editorial Board Is Apparently Extremely Stupid.

Over the weekend, the New York Times’ editorial board submitted this paragraph for public consumption:

Imagine that every state were free to choose whether to allow Black people and white people to marry. Some states would permit such marriages; others probably wouldn’t. The laws would be a mishmash, and interracial couples would suffer, legally consigned to second-class status depending on where they lived.

The people who wrote these words are stupid — yes, stupid — and they should all be unsurpassingly ashamed of themselves.

There isn’t even a racial gap [according to a 2021 Gallup Poll]:

Today, the three percentage points that separate approval [of interracial marriage] among White (93%) and Non-White adults (96%) is within the poll’s margin of error.

From where, exactly, does the New York Times’ editorial board believe that the impetus would come for “some states” to ban interracial marriage? And who would send the signals from on high? Would Mitch McConnell, the husband of of Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan? Would Justice Clarence Thomas, the formerly segregated black man who is married to Ginni Thomas, who is white? Perhaps JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri are gearing up for the role?

Sometimes, I wonder if the editors of the New York Times have actually been to the United States. Now, I must conclude that they have not.