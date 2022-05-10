May 10, 2022

THIS IS CNN? REALLY? CNN Fact Checker Calls Out Biden for Claiming Credit on Deficit Reduction. “The $2.8 trillion deficit in fiscal 2021, when Biden was in office for more than eight months, was $360 billion lower than the $3.1 trillion deficit of fiscal 2020, Trump’s last full year in office. Dale called that ‘certainly substantial,’ but added that the CBO, ‘had estimated at the beginning of Biden’s tenure that the fiscal 2021 deficit would be a decline of more than $870 billion if the Biden administration did not implement new policy.’”

Left unsaid: Biden tried, and has so far failed, to add trillions more in deficit spending.