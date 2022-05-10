May 10, 2022

OLD KLEPTOCRAT YELLS AT CLOUD: Russian Space Agency Head Threatens Elon Musk Over Starlink In Ukraine.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, posted a message to his Telegram channel, condemning Musk for expanding Starlink’s service to Ukraine, which is facing an ongoing invasion from Russia.

In the message, Rogozin accused Musk of supplying the Starlink dishes to the Ukrainian military, which he described as “Nazis.”

“Elon Musk is thus involved in the supply of fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications,” Rogozin added. “And for this you will have to answer in an adult way, Elon, no matter how you play the fool.”

On Sunday, Musk noticed the menacing message, which prompted him to tweet back: “The word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”

In a separate tweet, Musk also wrote: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” a likely reference to how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of poisoning his political enemies.