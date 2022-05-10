«
»

May 10, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Democrats Hate Science. ” We’re not having a national discussion about transgender issues, we are being force-fed transgender ideology, and anyone who isn’t willing to deny science is being treated as a bigot.”

Megan Fox: Here’s the Evidence I’d Need to See Before I’d Believe Amber Heard Is Not a Lying Psycho. “Even one corroborating medical record — just one would do.”

Margolis Part II: Trump Builds Walls but Burns Bridges. “Once again, we’ve seen how Trump’s ability to turn allies into enemies is putting him on defense.”

Yours Truly: Russia Victory Day Celebration: Doomsday Averted, Putin Tired, Timid, and Out of Ideas. “It was the kind of by-the-numbers address you’d expect to hear at the peacetime dedication of the new People’s Red Army Memorial Mess Hall at an army base somewhere in Siberia.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:06 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.