May 8, 2022

MEANWHILE AT PRINCETON:  “A faculty committee won its appeal against the appalling treatment of a classics professor by DEI administrators, but President Christopher Eisgruber has so far remained loyal to the commissars.”

Posted by Gail Heriot at 1:44 pm
