May 9, 2022

THIS IS REALLY OUTRAGEOUS: “UNC Journalism School Downgraded to Provisional Accreditation in the Wake of DEI Concerns.” This is punishment for the L’affaire Nikole Hannah-Jones.

You won’t go too far wrong if your conceptualize accrediting agencies as cartel enforcers. Specifically, they enforce DEI norms. The treatment of George Mason University Law School on admissions policy several years back is still astonishing to me. A strong case can be made for legislative action to stop accreditors from insisting on race-preferential admissions. But it will require a different Congress and President from what we have now.