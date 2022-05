BUT EVERYTHING HAS A DISPARATE IMPACT ON SOME PROTECTED GROUP: A New Jersey lawyer argues that an employer who rejects a job applicant on the ground that she is a prostitute is violating of Title VII’s ban on sex discrimination, since such a policy would have a disparate impact on women..

For background on disparate impact liability and why it doesn’t make a lick of sense, read this article—Title VII Disparate Impact Liability Makes Almost Everything Presumptively Illegal.