May 9, 2022

FILING TODAY: Pete Kirsanow are I are filing our Amicus Curiae Brief in Students For Fair Admissions v. Harvard today. It is an expanded version of the brief we filed last year at the cert stage. The most significant addition is a discussion of the Hispanic Serving Institution program. Did you know that a university whose student body is at least 25% Hispanic can be entitled to large federal subsidies? If you’re thinking this could cause colleges and universities to engage in ever-larger preferences for Hispanic students in order to get its share of the federal honeypot, you’re obviously right. This is a big deal at the U.S. Department of Education and also at the National Science Foundation. There’s a lot of federal money out there.